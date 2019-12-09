One thing that Google did right with Stadia is open up connectivity options. Whatever your favorite controller is, Stadia likely supports it, at least on the PC (on the Pixel phones, it can be a little more selective). For those of us who like to use their PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller to play games, here's a handy guide on how to get it working on Stadia.

The connection to your phone is simple enough, but the PC connection is even simpler. Stadia automatically recognizes any controller connected to your computer, and your computer automatically connects any controller that you plug in directly to USB.

So if you link your DualShock 4 via USB to your PC, it will be automatically detected and be ready to use. Once connected, you can go to the Stadia website and be prepared to play instantly. One word of caution though; as you can see in the screenshot above, Stadia only tells you if your Stadia controller is connected, not if any other controller is. It will still work fine, but Stadia doesn't tell you that it's working. Thanks, Google.

Should you use your DualShock instead of the Stadia controller?

If you haven't bought the Stadia controller and you are just using the service without it, then, of course, using your DualShock makes the most sense. If you purchased the Founder's Edition Stadia pack, though, you will have a Stadia controller available to use. So which one is best?

The Stadia controller and the DualShock are close in terms of look and feel, but the Stadia controller does have a slightly more delicate feel. The triggers are a little longer, and the grips a little thinner, making it somewhat more comfortable to use. Plus, the Stadia has dedicated buttons for taking screenshots and using the Google Assistant, which won't work with DualShock 4. Of course, they don't work on the Stadia controller yet either, so that may be a moot point. Still, the Stadia controller is designed to play Stadia better than anything else, and it shows.

Our top equipment picks

There is only one thing you need to play Stadia with your DualShock controller, and that's a DualShock controller.