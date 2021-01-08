Paying for a Netflix subscription gives you access to tons of streaming content at your fingertips. But different seasons call for different levels of streaming needs. With that in mind, Netflix offers three different streaming plans: Basic, Standard, and Premium. The service also makes upgrading or downgrading your service super easy. Here's what you need to do if you want to upgrade or downgrade your Netflix account.

The perfect plan for your lifestyle

Netflix's account levels offer a variety of different features. The basic plan costs $9 per month and is fairly limited. While all plans allow users to watch unlimited streams of movies and TV content on your laptop, TV, phone, or tablet, the basic plan stipulates that you can only stream content on one screen at a time. You can only download content on one phone or tablet.

Meanwhile, the standard and premium plans offer some important perks for frequent streamers. The standard plan costs $14 per month and increases the number of screens and download devices to two, and includes HD viewing. At $18, the premium plan includes all the perks of the Standard plan but allows four screens for simultaneous watching and four devices with the availability to download content. The top tier plan also includes the option to stream in Ultra HD.

How to upgrade or downgrade your Netflix account

No matter what level of subscription you currently pay for, Netflix gives subscribers the option to downgrade or upgrade their plan at any time. The only time this isn't applicable is if your account is on hold. If you're in that situation, no plan changes can be made until you resolve the issue. Are you looking to make some changes to your streaming habits? This step-by-step guide will explain exactly how to upgrade or downgrade your existing account.

Sign in to your Netflix account. Under Plan Details, select Change Plan. Choose the desired plan, then select Continue or Update. Select Confirm Change or Confirm.

If you don't see the Change Plans option when you scroll down to the Plan Details section, you should contact Netflix. Otherwise, follow the steps on whichever device you use the streaming platform, and you should be ready to watch whatever you want.

Changes are coming

Plan upgrades take effect immediately, so you can enjoy all of the added features from the moment you make the changes to your account. You will be charged the new price on your next billing date.

However, things differ when it comes to downgrading your plan. Unlike upgrading, when you choose to downgrade your Netflix account, both the change in features and the lower price won't take effect until your next billing date. You will have access to the features included as part of your previous, higher plan until your next billing date.

Whether you're the kind of streamer who likes to binge the latest season of a series in a weekend or a casual viewer who prefers to Netflix and Chill, Netflix has a plan to fits your needs. And if those needs change over time, Netflix ensures that changing those plans is just a few clicks away.