Fortnite's eighth season kicked off with a bang last week, introducing pirates and ninjas to the battle royale game while also giving players more challenges, weapons, and outfits. One of these outfits, the Peely skin, has taken the Fortnite community by storm. Thankfully for fans, it isn't that hard to unlock, and soon enough everyone should be running around in giant bananas costumes.

How to unlock Peely in Fortnite

In the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite, navigate to the Battle Pass screen. Purchase (or claim) the Battle Pass for season eight. Continue playing Fortnite until you reach Tier 47 in the Battle Pass. Peely will automatically unlock upon reaching Tier 47.

After reaching the aforementioned tier in the Battle Pass, players will have the ability to choose the Peely skin and run around Fortnite as a giant banana. As an added bonus, the Peely skin is also reactive, meaning that throughout the course of a match the banana skin will ripen, so try and stay alive for as long as possible to see how ripe the banana gets. Players only have 64 days to unlock the skin, however, so make sure you play enough so you don't miss out.

