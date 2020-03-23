The music with your theme on PS4 isn't always great. Sometimes you want to be able to leave your console running without listening to your homescreen music. There's actually an easy way to mute the music altogether without muting your entire television.
How to turn off the homescreen music on PS4
- From the homescreen, go to Settings.
Scroll down and select Sound and Screen.
Toggle the System Music off.
This is nearly the same process you would use if you wanted to turn off the key tone. Similarly, there's no way to set a custom sound or adjust the volume of the music itself without adjusting the volume of everything. If you'd like different music instead, you'll need to find another homescreen theme.
How to download a new theme
If you want to replace the music, you absolutely can. Here's how to download:
- Go to the PlayStation Store.
- Scroll down to Add-ons.
- After selecting Add-ons, scroll down and select Themes.
- Choose which theme you'd like to download.
To change your theme, all you have to do then is go directly to the PS4's settings and select your themes from there under the Themes menu.
