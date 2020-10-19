I don't know about you, but I'm just about tired of seeing all the political ads online, and I just want to turn off those election reminders on Facebook every time I open the app. Now don't get me wrong; I applaud Facebook's intentions here. After all, few civic duties are more important in a democracy than exercising the right to vote. But c'mon Facebook! I've already voted, and I've already dismissed that banner a hundred times. Thankfully, we dug deep in Facebook's settings to find out how to disable this reminder. Here's how you can do the same.

How to turn off Election Reminders on Facebook on Mobile

Open the Facebook app on your phone or tablet. Tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner (3 lines). Scroll down and tap on See More. Scroll down and tap on Town Hall. Tap on Settings at the top right of the screen. Scroll down to Voting Reminders and tap to Turn Off.

There! If you've done your civic duty and voted already, you won't continue to see those reminders pop up at the top of your feed every time you open the Facebook app on your Android phone. You can return to doomscrolling in peaceful oblivion; until the next election, that is!