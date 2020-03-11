Do you hate that annoying key tone on your PlayStation 4? Whenever you scroll through anything, in all PS4 menus, there's a quick chime to indicate the item you've selected on screen before moving between tiles. It's an audio cue that helps you navigate the homescreen more easily, but it can be bothersome for many users. Luckily, there is a way to turn it off if it becomes annoying without actually muting everything.

How to turn off the key tone

On your PS4 homescreen, go to Settings. Scroll down and select Sound and Screen. Toggle the Key Tone off. An unofficial step, browse your PS4 in peace!

You can check it out in action below. This is a setting not a lot of people know is available to them, and it's something that even I recently discovered. I don't always need to mute the key tone, but there have been instances where it would have really come in handy without muting my entire television altogether.