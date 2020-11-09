TLOU2 Ellie on boatSource: Sony

Before you start playing those PS5 games on your shiny new PS5 console, you might want to play some of your backward compatible games first. The PS5 supports thousands of PS4 games through backward compatibility, but given its limited 825GB internal SSD you can run out of storage space quick. We'll walk through transferring your digital games and save data through a wireless network and with an external HDD so you can get to gaming.

How to transfer PS4 games and save data to PS5

Transfer games through network

  1. Make sure both your PS4 and PS5 are turned on and connected to your Wi-Fi.
  2. Sign into the same account on both consoles.
  3. On your PS5 go to the Settings in the top right of the dashboard, next to your account icon.

  4. Select System.

    Ps5 Main Settings MenuSource: Android Central

  5. Highlight System Software and select Data Transfer to the right.

    Ps5 System Software InfoSource: Android Central

  6. Select Continue when it asks if you'd like to transfer data.

    Ps5 Data TransferPs5 Data TransferSource: Android Central

  7. Allow your data to transfer in the background. It should give you an estimate on how long the process will take.

Transfer games from an HDD

  1. On your PS4, go to Settings.
  2. Select Storage.
  3. Select System Storage.

  4. Select Applications.

    Ps4 System Storage ApplicationsSource: Android Central

  5. Highlight the game you want to transfer via USB and click the hamburger Options button on your controller.

  6. Select Move to Extended Storage if you have a compatible external hard drive plugged in.

    Ps4 Move To ExternalSource: Android Central

  7. Turn on your PS5.

  8. Plug your USB into one the USB ports on either the front of back of the PS5.

    Ps5 Usb Close Up FrontSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

  9. Your games should automatically show up in your library.

Transfer save data from a USB

  1. On your PS4, go to Settings.

  2. Select Application and Save Data Management.

    Ps4 System Storage ApplicationsSource: Android Central

  3. Select Save Data and System Storage.

  4. Select Copy to USB storage (make sure you have a USB drive plugged in).

    Ps4 Copy Save Data UsbSource: Android Central

  5. Plug the USB drive into your PS5.
  6. On your PS5, go to Settings.
  7. Select Saved Data and Game/App Settings.

  8. Select Saved Data (PS4).

    Ps5 Transfer Usb DataSource: Android Central

  9. Select USB Drive and copy your save data over.

We recommend playing any PS4 games on an external HDD so that you can save your SSD storage to run PS5 games. Because PS5 games can only run and be stored on the internal SSD right now, you'll need as much space as possible for them.

