Taking a screenshot is a dead-simple function. But when you upgrade to a new phone, you can't take for granted that you'll automatically know how to do it. With new software versions and different button combinations, things can actually change quite a bit. Here's how you can get it done on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Products used in this guide

Focused on value: OnePlus 8 ($700 at OnePlus)

True flagship: OnePlus 8 Pro ($900 at OnePlus)

How to take a screenshot