Taking a screenshot is a dead-simple function. But when you upgrade to a new phone, you can't take for granted that you'll automatically know how to do it. With new software versions and different button combinations, things can actually change quite a bit. Here's how you can get it done on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.
How to take a screenshot
- Open up the content you'd like to capture.
- Press and hold the power button and volume down button for two seconds.
- Alternatively, you can turn on a "three-finger" screenshot — in the Buttons & gestures settings. Once enabled, place three fingers on the screen and swipe up or down.
- If you don't want to immediately edit the screenshot, you're done! You can find the screenshot in the Gallery app later.
- You'll also see the screenshot saved in your notification shade, so you can tap it to view or edit.
- To immediately edit the screenshot after capture, tap the image of the screen in the bottom-right corner.
- You'll have several options to crop, draw, highlight and manipulate the screenshot before saving or sharing.
- To capture an "expanded" or scrolling screenshot, tap the expand screenshot button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- The phone will slowly scroll down the app, as far as it can scroll, and create a continuous tall screenshot — or you can stop the scroll at any point by tapping the screen.
OnePlus makes it really easy to capture a screenshot, and provides great editing tools to make the changes and tweaks you need before saving or sharing it. You aren't likely to feel the need to use any extra image editing app for your screenshots on a OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.
