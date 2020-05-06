Whether you're socially distancing or if working from home is the norm for you, a video conferencing tool like Google Meet can be a lifesaver for staying connected and productive. However, sometimes you need a bit more firepower than your smiling face, particularly when you want to show your colleagues what you're talking about. We'll show you the simple steps to share your screen during your next Google Meet session.
How to share your screen on a Google Meet call in a browser
From an active Google Meet call, click on Present Screen at the bottom right of the screen.
Choose whether you want to share your entire screen, a specific window, or a specific Chrome tab (this is new).
When you're done sharing your screen, click the blue button at the top left of the screen that says Stop, or click on the link at the bottom right of the screen that says or click here to return to the video call when you're ready to stop presenting.
That will take you back to the Google Meet window, where you can click on the green button that says Stop presenting.
Sharing your screen from a computer is the preferred method because you have more options as to what you can present. It's just a more natural user interface in general. However, if you're stuck on a mobile device, you're not out of luck, as there is a way to share your phone's screen as well.
How to share your screen on a Google Meet call in the mobile app
- From an active Google Meet call, tap on the viewfinder to bring up the three-dot menu in the top right corner.
- Tap on the three-dot menu.
- Tap on Present screen.
- You may see a pop-up window asking you to confirm that you wish to share your screen and to be wary of showing personal information. Tap Start now (this is on a Samsung Galaxy phone).
When you are done sharing your screen, tap on the green button that says Stop presenting.
The best use of this is to walk your team through features (or issues) that you're trying to show off in an app or website or if you just want to share some content and you're not in a position to do so from your computer. It's not necessarily ideal for that second scenario, but at least it's there to help you get the job done!
