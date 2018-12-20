So, you just got a new Pixel phone. Awesome! Google's Pixel devices are among the best money can buy, and now that you own one, you're probably eager to get it set up so you can start using it. Here's a step-by-step guide of what to expect during that initial set up process.

Products used in this guide

Google Store: Google Pixel 3 ($799)

How to set up your new Pixel phone

Tap the blue Start button near the bottom right. Tap the Wi-Fi network you want to use (or use your mobile network instead). Enter your Wi-Fi password. Your Pixel will check for any available updates. If you want to copy apps & data, tap Next at the bottom right (check out our other guide for a closer look at how this is done). For this guide, we're tapping the Don't copy option. Type in your Google account email and password. Tap the I agree button. Have Google Fi? you'll see a welcome screen for the service. Tap the Accept button to agree to the available Google services. Tap I accept to agree to Google's "additional legal terms." Tap Next to set up the fingerprint sensor with Pixel Imprint. Enter a security PIN and tap Next. Re-enter your PIN to confirm it. Follow the prompts to register your fingerprint. Tap Next after your fingerprint is added. Tap Continue on the next page. Tap I Agree for the Assistant Voice Match feature. Follow the prompts to set it up. Tap Finish. Tap Next to set up the squeeze feature for Google Assistant. Adjust the squeeze level to your liking and then tap Next. Tap Turn on to enable the always-on display. Tap any of the options you want on the "Anything else?" page. Otherwise, tap No thanks at the bottom left. Tap All set on the next page.

That's it! You've now successfully set up your new Pixel phone. Congrats!

Our top equipment picks