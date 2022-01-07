Virtual reality is all about immersion, but the last thing you want is to miss some vital text or email because you spent too long playing Beat Saber. Oculus has added the option to receive Android or iOS phone notifications on the Oculus Quest 2, but you must enable the setting. Here's how to turn them on, adjust which notifications come through, and manage what data Meta collects.

How to set up phone notifications on the Quest 2

Open the Oculus app on your phone. These instructions will work for both Android phones and iPhones. Tap the Devices icon in the bottom navigation menu. Turn on your Quest 2 and make sure it shows as Connected to your phone in the app. Under Headset Settings, select Phone notifications. On the subsequent menu, select Continue. You'll receive a Bluetooth Pairing Request. Put on your headset and make sure the 6-digit code matches, then select Pair. Allow the Quest 2 to display your notifications.

You should now see a Phone Notifications in VR toggle, which you can enable or disable at any time. You'll also see notification settings, which you can adjust on your phone or in the headset.

Keep in mind that you'll only see phone notifications if you have notifications enabled on your device. Oculus says that "you won't see notifications for any apps where you've turned off lock screen notifications, notification previews, or all notifications."

Also, thankfully, these notifications are specific to each user. If you set up multiple Quest 2 accounts, each user will only see their own notifications.

How to adjust phone notification settings on the Quest 2

Just because you want to see phone notifications on the Quest 2 doesn't mean you want every notification. Most likely, you just want the most important ones to seep through. Unfortunately, getting your settings right means having to block the wrong app notifications one by one.

You can adjust your settings either on your phone or in the Quest 2 settings. On your phone, open the Oculus app, select the Devices tab, and select Phone Notifications. Or, on the Quest 2's main menu, select Quick Settings from the Universal menu (aka the quick menu that appears when you press the Oculus button on your controller). From the full menu, select Settings in the top-right. Then select the Notifications Settings tile.