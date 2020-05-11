Whether you're new to working from home or you have been at it for some time, there are moments when you need to be uninterrupted. A simple way to do this is by setting up a color-changing smart light with a switch of some sort. Put it around your office door, in a hall on the way to your office, or in a common space where your family or roommates will see it. By doing this it'll be clear when you can be bothered or when you need to be left alone.

How to set up a Philips Hue Smart Bridge and bulb

Plug or screw in your light to a power source. Plug in your Philips Hue Bridge to power and Ethernet. Then wait for the three blue lights to be solid. Download the Philips Hue app from your phone's app store. After the app downloads, open it and set up an account. Tap the set up button within the app to connect to the bridge. Press the big round link button on top of the physical Philips Hue Smart Bridge. Go to settings in the app and tap light setup. Press the Add light then search. Once found, press the icon at the right of your bulb to rename it and put it in a room.

For the purpose of creating a status availability light, you'll want this light to be in its own room.

How to set up Philips Hue light and switch for availability status

Now that your bulb is set up, we need to create scenes to indicate your availability status. I just did a simple red for unavailable and green for come on in. Setting up your Philips Hue switch or dimmer is similar to adding a bulb to your bridge. We'll use this as one of the ways to control the color of the bulb to indicate your status. Now let's get your bulb, scene, and switch all connected for uninterrupted work.

The process is relatively straight forward. However, it will differ depending on whether you're using a Philips Hue Switch of Dimmer. The difference will be whether you select a button for the switch or an action for the number of times you press on for the dimmer.

Open your Philips Hue app. Go to settings and accessory setup. Select the switch or dimmer that you want to use for your light. Select a button or action, then the room you created during initial set up for your status light, and the checkmark in the upper right corner. Press the room name, which should be the button under what says "1 room." Choose the scene you want for that action, available or busy. Press the back arrow and select the next button or action. Repeat steps 4 through 7 until you have available, busy, and off assigned to a button or action.

How to set up Philips Hue light and phone to show your availability status

If you want to do this project but don't have a Philips Hue switch or dimmer, it's still simple to do using your phone and the app to change the color of the light to display your availability for others in your house.

Open your Philips Hue app. Select the room you created during the initial set up for your status light. Tap on the icon that looks like a painters board. This takes you to your scenes. Press the scene that represents your current availability.

Now, if you'd prefer a more hands-free approach to the process of changing your status light, you can use your Amazon Echo or Google Assistant smart speaker. This lets you simply ask your digital assistant to change your light color to suit what your availability is.