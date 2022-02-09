Waze is already popular around the world as a means to help you get from point A to point B, but it also lets you integrate a host of streaming audio services into the Waze app for your listening pleasure during a commute. It's easy to set up, and here's how you do it.
How to set a default audio app in the Waze app
- Open the Waze app on your phone.
- Tap the Audio player icon on the top right.
- A list of available apps will appear in the menu. Note that available apps only appear if you have them on your phone already.
- Tap whichever of the available apps you want to add.
- A pop-up will inform you how Waze and your chosen app may share information.
Tap Accept.
- Tap Open (your chosen app).
- Your chosen app will launch.
- If Waze fails to connect, you may need to sign in to your account for your chosen app.
Tap Accept.
- You can also change your chosen app at any time.
- Tap on your chosen app, then tap Audio apps, and then Settings.
- Repeat the above steps to set up whichever one you choose.
Take all those steps, and you will easily integrate the audio apps you like most into Waze, letting you access them directly without having to switch apps all the time. This also applies to Waze through Android Auto for easier access while driving.
