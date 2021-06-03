Google Home HubSource: Android Central

Setting up the automatic deletion of Google Assistant data is important from a privacy perspective. When you use your phone or a smart speaker, Google Assistant keeps a lot of data about you and how you use Assistant, and you might not want Google to keep that. You do not need to have Google purge your data, but you can set it up to delete every 3, 18, or 36 months. Specifically, you can purge web and app activity and your audio recordings. We'll show you how!

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

How to set up automatic deletion of your Google Assistant data

  1. In a web browser, go to your Google Assistant Activity controls page.

  2. If you need to sign in, please do. Otherwise, skip to step 3.

    Delete Google Assistant Data SsSource: Adam Doud/Android Central

  3. Scroll down to Google-wide controls. Here, you can click on the arrow pointing to the right for either Web & App Activity or Audio Recordings.

    Delete Google Assistant Data SsSource: Adam Doud/Android Central

  4. Scroll down and click the arrow pointing to the right next to Auto-delete.

    Delete Google Assistant Data SsSource: Adam Doud/Android Central

  5. Place a dot in the radio button called Auto-delete activity older than. Then Select 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months from the drop-down. Click Next.

    Delete Google Assistant Data SsSource: Adam Doud/Android Central

  6. Click Confirm.

    Delete Google Assistant Data SsSource: Adam Doud/Android Central

  7. Click Got it.

    Delete Google Assistant Data SsSource: Adam Doud/Android Central

Once that's done, you can set up auto-delete in the same way for Audio recordings. It's not a bad idea to purge data from Google occasionally. Google uses this data to try and make services (and ads) more personalized, but data from 18 or 36 months ago is probably not terribly relevant to what you want to do today.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.