No matter if you're trying to lose weight, be more active throughout the day, or anything else in between, Fitbits are a great way to help you achieve your goals. Excited to start using yours but need some help getting it set up for the first time? You're in the right place.

How to download the Fitbit app for Android

Open the Google Play Store app on your phone. Tap the search bar at the top and search Fitbit. Tap the result that says Fitbit and has the Fitbit logo next to it (the second result in this case). Tap the green Install button.

How to set up your Fitbit account on Android

Open the Fitbit app. Tap Join Fitbit to create a new account. Select the Fitbit device you have from the list (for this example, we're using the Charge 3). Tap Set Up Your Fitbit Charge 3 (the name of the tracker may be different depending on which one you're setting up). Type in your email and create a new password. Tap the checkbox to agree to Fitbit's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Tap the Next button. Fill out your personal information. Tap Create an account once you finish entering all of your info.

How to pair your Fitbit with the Fitbit app

Scroll down the menu and tap I Agree once it turns pink/red. Plug your Charge 3 into the charger and then tap Next on your phone per the instructions. Type in the numbers shown on the Charge 3's screen on your phone. Tap Install Update Now on your phone. Wait for the update to download and install. Tap Continue once it's finished. Follow the on-screen tips and tap Next on each page to continue. Tap Done after all of these. Tap Okay to accept connectivity features.

Now that's all done, you've officially downloaded the Fitbit app, created an account, and paired your tracker with your phone. Congrats! Go take a breather before your next workout — you've earned it!

