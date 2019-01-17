Have a Sonos One or Sonos Beam? Here's how to add Alexa to either speaker so you can use it for controlling smart home devices, asking about the weather, streaming music, and more with just your voice.
How to set up Alexa on a Sonos system
- Open the Sonos app on your phone.
- Tap More on the bottom navigation bar.
- Tap Voice Services.
Tap Amazon Alexa.
- Tap Add to Sonos.
Tap Connect your Amazon account.
- Enter your Amazon email address and password.
- Tap Sign in.
Tap Allow.
Tap Continue on the next few pages.
- Tap Verify music services on Alexa.
Tap I've linked my music to Alexa. (If you still need to do that, tap Go to the Alexa app).
- Tap Try it out.
Tap Done at the top right of your screen.
With all of that done, you've successfully linked Alexa to your Sonos speaker. Now, you can check on your commute to work, get the latest news, and so much more by just saying "Alexa", and then asking whatever question you have.
