Whether it's for a birthday, the winter holidays, or any other special occasion, chances are you've received a gift that you're not wild about. While the gift was undoubtedly well-intentioned, it just wasn't the right fit — figuratively or literally. Heck, perhaps you bought something over Black Friday that you ended up not loving. No matter the reason, we'll show you how to return a gift to Amazon so that you can exchange it for something even better (or just get the money back).

How to return a gift or order to Amazon: starting from the website

If you purchased a "gift" for yourself that you wish to return, or if you purchased a gift for a friend or family member who lives with you or close by, it might just be easier on you if you return it to Amazon yourself. Here's how to do it.

Go to Amazon.com and click on Returns & Orders at the top right of the website. Scroll through your orders to find the one you wish to return, or search in the box at the top of the section. Click on the Return or replace items button. Select the reason for the return from the drop-down list. Add any comments that you may wish to share (this is optional). When presented with your options, select whether you want a refund, exchange, or credit (this varies depending on who fulfilled the order and what the product is). Click Continue. Click on the Submit Return Request or Confirm Your Return buttons and follow any subsequent instructions onscreen or sent to you via email.

Depending on whether the item was fulfilled by Amazon or by a third party through the website, you may be presented with different return or refund options. In some cases, you may be able to get a full refund or Amazon credit without even returning the item (e.g., for certain AmazonBasics products).

In other cases, you will need to either print out a return label or take it to a specified drop-off point. Alternatively, some third-party sellers on Amazon will require approval for your return request and may follow up with you directly via email to send a return label or coordinate your options.

It's worth noting that you can also return digital items and get a refund on Kindle book purchases as well as other types of digital content that you've purchased from Amazon, so long as you do so within a specified timeframe.

How to return a gift or order to Amazon: in-person drop-offs

To return a gift, a customer will need to follow these steps:

Go to Amazon.com/returns. Type the order number in the Gift Returns field, and click Search. Find the gift in question and select the reason for return from the drop-down list. Select your return option and how you want to receive your return shipping label. (Each return requires a separate label or QR code). Print your label and return authorization. You can also save the email notification for when you drop off the item(s). Take your item to an available drop-off location.

You will receive your refund or credits once the return is processed, which will be automatically applied to your Amazon account. As with self-made purchases, the type of refund or credit will depend on how the gift was purchased and how it is returned.

Once you've followed the above steps, you can take your gift to one of several pre-determined drop-off points for your area. Amazon has had a partnership allowing returns at the retail chain Kohl's for a few years now, but it has since expanded the return drop-off options to the following stores/locations:

Over 1,100 Kohl's locations

Amazon Books stores

Amazon 4-Star stores

Amazon Fresh grocery stores

Amazon Go stores

Amazon Hub Locker and Locker+ locations

UPS store locations

Whole Foods stores

Amazon also allows customers to bring returns to any Whole Foods store. You don't even have to repackage it — the Whole Foods staff will do that for you! Just show them the QR code that was sent to the email address associated with your Amazon order, and you're good to go!

With that said, you may need to fully box up and label your return for Amazon Hub Locker locations that do not have Amazon staff present before dropping it off.

