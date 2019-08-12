Controller giving you problems by not syncing up to your PlayStation correctly? You can resync it completely through a tiny hole on the back of the controller. If your controller isn't connecting, this is the best way to try and fix it barring the use of a USB cable all of the time — no one wants to be tethered to their console when they don't need to be.
How to resync your PS4 controller
-
On the back of your controller, find the tiny hole next to the L2 button.
- Use a pin or paperclip to poke in the hole.
- Push the button on the inside for a couple of seconds and then release.
- Connect your DualShock 4 controller to a USB cable that is connected to your PlayStation 4.
- Press and hold the PlayStation button on the center of your controller. This will prompt another attempt to resync.
This method only works if you're using a DualShock 4 controller. If you have a third-party controller like the Razer Raiju or Scuf Vantage, they may not have the same reset button. Sometimes the DualShock 4 doesn't sync up correctly because it uses a Bluetooth connection and it could be attempting to connect to multiple devices, like your phone if you've ever used PS4 Remote Play.
If you're experiencing other common problems with your controller, like not holding a charge, there are easy fixes to these issues. If none of those work, you may need to spring for a new controller entirely.
