Maybe your computer crashed, your phone auto-updated overnight, or you accidentally closed a tab group. Whatever the circumstances, you've suddenly lost access to all of your previous tabs. Typically, they can be reopened with just a few taps or clicks, but it may require a bit more effort in other cases. Here's how to restore your Google Chrome tabs after an unexpected restart, whether you're on mobile or a computer. PC/Mac: How to restore your Google Chrome tabs after an unexpected restart By default, Chrome saves your recent browsing history. Even if Chrome unexpectedly crashes and loses your tabs, you should be able to easily re-add them. In fact, there are several different ways to do so. Option 1: Click the vertical ellipsis (or triple dots) on the top-right of the browser. Hover your cursor over History. You'll see all Recently Closed tabs; simply click any option to re-open one.

If multiple tabs close at once — which is likely after a restart or crash — they'll appear as # tabs here. Click that option, and all old tabs will open simultaneously in a new browser window. Option 1a (Mac only): In the menu bar on the top of the computer display, click History. This drop-down menu shows you the same info as the ellipsis submenu above but only takes one click to access. Look under Recently Closed, look for a slot where multiple tabs were closed at once, and click it to open them all together. Option 2: Right-click in the top header of the Chrome browser window. Among the options that appear, you should see Reopen Closed Tab or Reopen Closed Window. Click whichever option appears, and it should open the last tab or tabs that you closed.