These days, video conferencing and virtual calls have all but replaced in-person staff meetings, family get-togethers, and happy hours with friends. However, just as in the real world, not everyone is able to make every scheduled meeting. Plus, there are others who want to be able to rewatch or relive get-togethers at a later time. So we'll show you how easy it is to record your Google Meet sessions for posterity in the steps below.

How to record a Google Meet session

From a Google Meet session, click on the three-dot menu at the bottom center of the screen. Click on Record meeting at the top of the pop-up menu. Click Start recording from the white panel on the right of the screen. A dialog box will pop up asking that you get consent from the other meeting participants. Once you have their consent, click Start. You will know the meeting is being recorded by the red REC button in the top left corner of the screen. When you are ready to end your Google Meet recording, click on Stop recording from the right side panel. A dialogue box will pop up asking if you want to stop recording. Click Stop recording.

A recording of the Google Meet session will be saved to your Google Drive.

Depending on the length of the meeting and the size of the file, it may take some time to appear in your Google Drive. As the person who started the recording, you should receive an email with a link to the recording once it has been processed and is ready. An email with a link to the recording will also be sent to the meeting's organizer.