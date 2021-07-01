PUBG: New State is an upcoming mobile-only entry in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds franchise, set decades in the future, though not as far out as the upcoming science-fiction horror game, The Callisto Protocol. While PUBG: New State is currently slated to arrive at some point later in 2021, players on Android can pre-register right now, so you won't miss out on what could be one of the best Android games when it is available. Here's how to pre-register for PUBG: New State on Android devices.

How to pre-register for PUBG: New State on Android

Pre-registration is a simple process, as you'll just need a Google account, and then you'll make your way over to the Google Play Store.

From your computer or Android device, make your way to the Google Play Store. Using the search bar, search for PUBG: New State. Click the title; it should be the top result. Click the green Pre-register button.

Just like that, you're good! If your Android device works with PUBG Mobile, you'll likely be alright, as this upcoming game will have similar requirements. Krafton, the game's publisher, has not yet given specific details for the game's requirements or install size, so do keep in mind that it may not be compatible if you have an older device. You'll also want to keep a bit of space clear to make sure you can install it.

PUBG: New State is expected to be available later in 2021, though it is worth noting that game delays are extremely common right now due to the lingering effects of the global pandemic.