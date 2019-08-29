Best answer: Fitbit just announced the next generation of its popular Versa smartwatch - the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition. The best way to get one is to pre-order right now on Fitbit's website.
Pre-order directly from Fitbit in order to secure your new Versa 2
Now that the cat is out of the bag on the new Fitbit Versa 2, the fastest way to get your hands on one is to go directly to Fitbit.com or through the Fitbit app on your phone. Going directly through Fitbit generally gives you greater access to more colors and inventory than third-party sellers. Since Fitbit is already promoting the device heavily in-app through a splash screen ad, you can be assured they are ready and willing to take your order!
Can you get it from big box stores?
During this initial rollout the only major retailers that we've seen offering pre-orders of the Versa 2 are Amazon and Best Buy. However, we expect that other big players like Walmart and Target are sure to be offering the watch soon as well.
What does it cost?
You can preorder the Versa 2 in two different configurations and multiple color options. Note that the Special Edition models come with two premium bands - a woven band and a sport version in both small and large sizes. The regular Versa 2 comes with one sport band.
- Versa 2 - $200 (available in Black / Carbon, Stone / Mist Grey, Petal / Copper Rose, Bordeaux / Copper Rose, and Emerald / Copper Rose band and case configurations)
- Versa 2 Special Edition - $230 (available in Smoke Woven / Mist Grey and Navy & Pink Woven / Copper Rose band and case configurations)
Best Fitbit Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2
This watch takes it up a notch
Fitbit's latest smartwatch iterates on the orignial with built-in Alexa and Spotify integration, new bands and finishes, a faster processor, and a bigger and better screen.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best classroom accessories: The teacher's back-to-school list
Sure, the kids are going back to school. but so are the teachers! Here are some great school supplies for teachers starting up again this fall.
How to upgrade your smart home set up for under $100
You can add some smart home magic to your home with any of these products that are available for under $100.
The best microSD cards for Android
A microSD card lets you easily move your files, photos, and music from device to device without having to rely on steady Wi-Fi or costly data. It also helps if you like to load your phone up with apps. These are the best microSD cards you can buy.