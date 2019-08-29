Best answer: Fitbit just announced the next generation of its popular Versa smartwatch - the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition. The best way to get one is to pre-order right now on Fitbit's website.

Pre-order directly from Fitbit in order to secure your new Versa 2

Now that the cat is out of the bag on the new Fitbit Versa 2, the fastest way to get your hands on one is to go directly to Fitbit.com or through the Fitbit app on your phone. Going directly through Fitbit generally gives you greater access to more colors and inventory than third-party sellers. Since Fitbit is already promoting the device heavily in-app through a splash screen ad, you can be assured they are ready and willing to take your order!

Can you get it from big box stores?

During this initial rollout the only major retailers that we've seen offering pre-orders of the Versa 2 are Amazon and Best Buy. However, we expect that other big players like Walmart and Target are sure to be offering the watch soon as well.

What does it cost?

You can preorder the Versa 2 in two different configurations and multiple color options. Note that the Special Edition models come with two premium bands - a woven band and a sport version in both small and large sizes. The regular Versa 2 comes with one sport band.