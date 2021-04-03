Do you remember when you were chatting with a friend, and they promised to buy you some tacos the next time you saw them, but you couldn't find the message in your chat to remind them? Thankfully, since you use Telegram, one of the best Android messaging apps, we can show you how to pin messages in Telegram chats, so you'll know where the message is. Pinning messages in a chat keeps that important, funny, or outrageous message at the top of the thread so you can always find it quickly — and maybe get tacos.

Keep messages accessible by pinning at the top of Telegram chats

Open the Telegram app on your phone. Choose the chat with the message you want to pin. Tap on the message you'd like to pin. In the pop-up, to pin only for yourself, tap OK. For the message to be pinned for you and the rest of the chat members, select the checkbox by the members and then tap OK.

Now, whenever you have a message you want to make sure you don't lose in the thread, you know how to pin it at the top. Telegram has many great features and is always adding more, like Voice Chats 2.0. Another beneficial feature is the ability to pin multiple messages in your chat. When you pin more than one message, there will be an icon on the right side of the pinned messages that you can open to see all of them in one place. It's also where you can unpin them individually or all at once.