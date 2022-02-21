One of the biggest blockers to switching from iOS to Android is potentially losing all the data you've built up for years in the Apple ecosystem. But Apple does provide ways to preserve your data, even if it's not always obvious how. In the case of your iCloud keychain passwords from Safari, you can export, save, and transfer them to your new phone or to a password manager. Here's how to move passwords from iOS to Android in just a few minutes.

How to export your passwords from iPhone to Android

Unfortunately, Apple doesn't allow you to export passwords directly from your iPhone. To easily export your passwords, you'll need access to a MacBook where you can log into your iCloud account.

On your MacBook, open your System Preferences and log into the iCloud associated with your iPhone or iPad. Click the Passwords icon. Enter your computer account password. Click the first password, scroll to the bottom of the list, and shift-click the last password to select your full list of saved passwords. Click the ellipsis circle icon and select Export passwords. Confirm you want to do this and use Touch ID to confirm again. Rename and save your .csv file to your desktop.

You now have a universal file that your Google account or password manager can import, saving your usernames and passwords automatically. You'll also need to know how to transfer iCloud data to a Samsung phone.

How to import your iOS passwords to your Android phone

Sign into the Google account you used to set up your Android phone. On myaccount.google.com, click the Security tab. Scroll down to Signing in on other sites and select Password manager. Select the Settings cog icon on the top right of the page. Click Import passwords and Select File. Choose the .csv file you exported.

Now, all of your iOS passwords should auto-populate fields on Chrome for Android when using your Android phone.

How to import your iOS passwords using a password manager

If you use one of the best password managers on Android, you can import a .csv file to it instead. Each app uses its own method, so we'll stick to the most popular apps.

1Password

Sign into your 1Password account in your browser. Click on your account name and select Import from the drop-down menu. Choose iCloud Passwords. Decide whether to import your passwords to your Personal or Private vault. Select and import your .csv file.

LastPass

Sign into and open your LastPass vault in your browser. Click the spaceship icon in the sidebar. Select Import. In the drop-down menu, select Generic CSV File. Now, import your file.

Dashlane

Sign into the Dashlane web app. Select My Account > Settings > Import passwords. Drag and drop your .csv file into the pop-up menu that appears.

The services you'll need