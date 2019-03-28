Before you even begin to set up multiple accounts, you'll need to set up your first one.

Turn on your PS4 console. Select your account on the welcome screen or set up a new account. If setting up a new account, fill out the information as prompted. (Email, region, language, date of birth, address, chosen PlayStation Network ID, password, and credit card information.)

Once you have your first account set up, you can either create another User ID for your console or an entirely new PlayStation Network account by selecting the box 'New User.' You must use a different email for each PSN account as you are unable to create multiple PlayStation Network IDs under one email using the same console.

Either way, at this point you'll be asked if you want to play as a guest or create a new user. You should choose the Create a User option. The only time you might ever want to use the Guest option is when you have a friend over for a quick video game session and don't care about saving any data.

Under Create a User, you're given the choice of skipping the process of creating a new PSN account or hitting 'next' to create one. If you skip, you'll be able to quickly set up an account offline attached to your console, though if you're looking to create multiple PSN accounts for different people, I wouldn't recommend this option. Simple User IDs like this do not have access to many features such as multiplayer, PlayStation Plus, or the ability to purchase games. You'll almost always want to hit 'next' and set up a new PSN account if you have multiple members of your family sharing one system.