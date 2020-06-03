I've been using social media apps for well over a decade, and over that period, there have certainly been things that I've posted that I'm glad the whole world wasn't able to see. In fact, some accounts (like Instagram and TikTok) I permanently leave in private mode, so that only select people can see what I post. If you're interested in learning how to take your accounts private and protect your posts from the world's eyes, read on, dear friend.

How to make your Instagram account private

Open the Instagram app. Tap on your profile pic in the lower right corner. Tap on the menu (three lines) in the top right corner. Tap on Settings at the bottom of the menu. Tap on Account Privacy. Toggle the Private Account slider on.

How to make your Twitter account private

Open the Twitter app. Tap on your profile pic to open the menu. Tap on Settings and privacy. Tap on Privacy and safety. Tap on Protect your Tweets. Tap on Learn more to read what this entails. Tap on Photo tagging, and adjust the settings to Only people you can follow can tag your or Off as you are comfortable.

How to make your TikTok account private

Open the TikTok app. Tap on Me in the bottom right corner. Tap on the menu in the top right corner (three dots). Tap on Privacy and safety. Toggle the Private account slider on. Tap on the entries under the Safety section and adjust as you are comfortable.

Now all of your posts on these accounts will only be visible to your friends and followers.

Just remember that if you are using a hashtag in private mode, your posts will not be visible in the public feed. Only your friends and followers will be able to see your post on the hashtag page or feed.

Instagram (Free at Google Play) Still, our favorite social app, Instagram allows you to share images, videos, and stories with your followers. I've always had my "Insta" private, and enjoy it as much as anyone else. Twitter (Free at Google Play) Twitter is the best place to follow breaking news and trends. Best of all — you can still follow all the hashtags even if you're in private mode. TikTok (Free at Google Play) More than any other network, TikTok is the one I want to keep private (you'd thank me if you knew). You don't have to be a viral superstar to enjoy this app.