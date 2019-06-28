A week of battery life

We have to say that a week's worth of battery life is quite impressive for a device with a bright and colorful AMOLED screen like the one you'll find on the Samsung Galaxy Fit. Of course, your preferred brightness level will play a factor in how long your battery lasts. You can view the current battery level in one of two ways: by swiping down on the touchscreen or accessing the home tab on the Galaxy Wearable app.

What can you do with a week of battery life on the Galaxy Fit? A whole lot. In addition to your basic step counting, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, and smartphone notifications, you'll also have access to a heart rate monitor on your device. You can adjust the settings from the app for how frequently your tracker records your heart rate, which will also have an impact on how long a single charge will last. For example, if you set it for all-day heart rate tracking, it's going to drain faster. Alternatively, you can choose a less frequent option in an effort to conserve battery.

Keep in mind that you'll need a charging head to plug the USB cable into the wall, which is not included when you purchase the Galaxy Fit. If you're already the proud owner of other Samsung devices, this might not be much of an issue for you. Either way, the owner's manual does make a point to state that you should only use Samsung charging devices rated with an output voltage of 5V and an output current of over 150mA. This is highly specific for a box that doesn't come with the charging head. You could always roll the dice and use whatever you might have handy, but you risk voiding your warranty and damaging the device.

With all that said, most users are going to be perfectly content with the week-long battery life that comes with this small but powerful fitness tracker. The exact number of days will vary depending on your usage. If you use it daily to track your workouts, wear it at night for sleep tracking, and utilize the smartphone notifications, you're probably going to come in at just under a week. More casual users may very well get more than a week of battery life. No matter what type of user you are, it's a great deal for all the tracking you'll be doing.