Best answer: The Kindle Paperwhite is capable of around 28 hours of battery life, from full-charge to entirely spent. How long that 28 hours lasts, however, is up to how you use it. Plus, the battery life can be extended with some helpful power-saving tips and tricks.

How long will my Kindle Paperwhite battery last?

While the standard life of a Kindle Paperwhite battery is roughly 28 hours in total from fully charged to dead dry, just how long that time lasts can vary depending on how you use it. For those who do just a little light reading now and then, a month or more could go by between plug-ins. For those who keep their device on and active continuously, it will give you just over a solid day of use, possibly less if additional features are constantly running.

While it has a shorter battery life than earlier models of the Paperwhite, our previous review notes that it includes "more LEDs, allowing for more uniform lighting when reading at night or under artificial lighting." This trade-off of additional LEDs for a shorter battery life means that the device is much more user-friendly.

How can I extend my Kindle Paperwhite battery life?

If you are concerned about your Kindle Paperwhite's battery life, no worries. Lucky for you, there are some ways you can extend your Kindle Paperwhite's battery life with just a few alterations to its default settings.

Turn down the backlight, or switch it off entirely if you aren't reading in the dark or dim light. Screens and backlights are typically the worst culprits in battery life loss.

Plug your Kindle Paperwhite into a computer when downloading new books. This not only gives it a little bit of juice but uploads the files in a less power-taxing way, delivering them through the USB rather than the device's Wi-Fi.

When not using your Kindle Paperwhite, shut the device down completely, or put it in sleep mode for a more responsive restart.

Try not to keep your device in overly warm or overly cold places, as this can lead to the dissipation of the battery power.

As often as possible, allow the battery to run down to either empty or very near empty. Over-charging the unit will eventually lead to a shortened battery lifespan overall.

If you continue to experience battery issues, the problem may be the battery itself. If your device is not covered under warranty, replacement batteries can be purchased from third-party servicing suppliers.