Best answer: The Kindle Paperwhite is capable of around 28 hours of battery life, from full-charge to entirely spent. How long that 28 hours lasts, however, is up to how you use it. Plus, the battery life can be extended with some helpful power-saving tips and tricks.
- A library in your hands: Kindle Paperwhite ($130 at Amazon)
- Stay plugged in: AmazonBasics USB charge cord ($5 at Amazon)
- Get charged up: AmazonBasics USB wall charger ($5 at Amazon)
How long will my Kindle Paperwhite battery last?
While the standard life of a Kindle Paperwhite battery is roughly 28 hours in total from fully charged to dead dry, just how long that time lasts can vary depending on how you use it. For those who do just a little light reading now and then, a month or more could go by between plug-ins. For those who keep their device on and active continuously, it will give you just over a solid day of use, possibly less if additional features are constantly running.
While it has a shorter battery life than earlier models of the Paperwhite, our previous review notes that it includes "more LEDs, allowing for more uniform lighting when reading at night or under artificial lighting." This trade-off of additional LEDs for a shorter battery life means that the device is much more user-friendly.
How can I extend my Kindle Paperwhite battery life?
If you are concerned about your Kindle Paperwhite's battery life, no worries. Lucky for you, there are some ways you can extend your Kindle Paperwhite's battery life with just a few alterations to its default settings.
- Turn down the backlight, or switch it off entirely if you aren't reading in the dark or dim light. Screens and backlights are typically the worst culprits in battery life loss.
- Plug your Kindle Paperwhite into a computer when downloading new books. This not only gives it a little bit of juice but uploads the files in a less power-taxing way, delivering them through the USB rather than the device's Wi-Fi.
- When not using your Kindle Paperwhite, shut the device down completely, or put it in sleep mode for a more responsive restart.
- Try not to keep your device in overly warm or overly cold places, as this can lead to the dissipation of the battery power.
- As often as possible, allow the battery to run down to either empty or very near empty. Over-charging the unit will eventually lead to a shortened battery lifespan overall.
If you continue to experience battery issues, the problem may be the battery itself. If your device is not covered under warranty, replacement batteries can be purchased from third-party servicing suppliers.
Reading frenzy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Light-weight library
The latest device in the Kindle e-reader lineup, the Paperwhite has a faster processor, a clearer display and is now water-resistant. This device is simply the best balance of features and price, making it the go-to e-reader for any consumer.
Power up
AmazonBasics USB wall charger
Shockingly affordable
Keep your Kindle Paperwhite powered up with this high quality and low-cost AmazonBasics USB wall charger.
Stay connected
AmazonBasics USB charge cord
Cost-effective cord
Link up with the AmazonBasics affordable USB charge cord, and keep your device powered up with both wall-charger and computer USB connectivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy right now
Wi-Fi 6 has arrived and promises speeds of up to 10Gbps by combining both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks in your home. Here are the best compatible routers to take advantage of these faster speeds.
Grab the WipEout: Omega collection for free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.
Get playing with the best games for PlayStation Now
PlayStation Now has a lot to offer in terms of awesome games. We could tell you about hundreds of games but it would take too long, so here are our top picks for your perusal.