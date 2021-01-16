Now that Ubisoft+ is officially available in beta form for Google Stadia users, you have access to a large list of Ubisoft titles that you can play at your convenience on any of your devices that support Stadia for one low monthly subscription fee. From the latest Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs games to several Far Cry releases there are several of the best Stadia games included. A Stadia Pro subscription is not required. Signing up and linking your accounts is simple, so let's go over how to do it right here.
How to Link Ubisoft+ to your Stadia account
The great thing about Stadia is that you're not locked down to a single device to enjoy your games. Whether you're at home in the comfort of your living room, away from home on a trip, or even just not near your primary gaming area, Stadia can come with you. Across your TV, computer, and phone you always have access to your entire library without ever needing to download a game or install an update. And now with Ubisoft+ as an option, that library of games is only going to get bigger.
First off, make sure you have an active Ubisoft+ subscription. This subscription costs $14.99 per month and will also grant you access to an even larger library of titles available on PC as well. Once that's all set, you can get started on linking everything up.
- Head over to **the Stadia website**.
- Open up your Stadia Settings.
You should see Ubisoft+ listed at the bottom of the list, which has a link that will take you to the account linking page.
- Click on Link accounts. If you're logged into both Ubisoft and Stadia with an active Ubisoft+ subscription, it should automatically link together at the press of that button.
- Now, you can click on See all games to see the full list of Ubisoft+ games you have access to play instantly with no downloads, patches, or updates.
As of the time of this writing, these are all the games available on Stadia with the Ubisoft+ subscription:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins: Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ultimate Edition
- The Crew: Ultimate Edition
- The Division: Gold Edition
- The Division 2: Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry 4: Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5: Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn: Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal: Digital Apex Edition
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition
- Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ultimate
- Monopoly Plus
- Steep: Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion: Awesome Edition
- Trials Rising: Gold Edition
- Uno: Ultimate Edition
- Watch Dogs: Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion: Ultimate Edition
There are also lists available on the Stadia website and on the Ubisoft+ website for current game collections. Since this service is technically in beta, you should expect updates over time and more games to gradually get added, as well as new DLC for the games already in the collection.
Our top equipment picks
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A great way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, a Stadia Controller Power Adapter, Google Chromecast Ultra, and a Google Chromecast Ultra Power Adapter with an Ethernet port. However, all you absolutely need as the bare minimum is a PC, laptop, or Chromebook with a web browser or smartphone compatible with the Stadia app. A Chromecast or Stadia controller is not required.
Get Stadia cash
Google Play Gift Card
Top up your Stadia balance
Whether you want to bank some extra cash to save up for the next big Stadia store sale or just want to gift some Play credit to a friend to use on Stadia, Google Play gift cards let you get what you want without leaving a credit card on file. The best part is that you can choose your gift card's denomination, from $25 up to $200.
Double the fun
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one if you can, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.
PSVR games releasing in January 2021 and more!
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games with more being added every month. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month!
We've got the best PSVR games for you!
The PlayStation 4 has an impressive library of VR games that let you fully immerse yourself whether you're looking for scares, excitement, or some lighthearted fun. Here's our list of the best titles you can buy today!