Now that Ubisoft+ is officially available in beta form for Google Stadia users, you have access to a large list of Ubisoft titles that you can play at your convenience on any of your devices that support Stadia for one low monthly subscription fee. From the latest Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs games to several Far Cry releases there are several of the best Stadia games included. A Stadia Pro subscription is not required. Signing up and linking your accounts is simple, so let's go over how to do it right here.

How to Link Ubisoft+ to your Stadia account

The great thing about Stadia is that you're not locked down to a single device to enjoy your games. Whether you're at home in the comfort of your living room, away from home on a trip, or even just not near your primary gaming area, Stadia can come with you. Across your TV, computer, and phone you always have access to your entire library without ever needing to download a game or install an update. And now with Ubisoft+ as an option, that library of games is only going to get bigger.

First off, make sure you have an active Ubisoft+ subscription. This subscription costs $14.99 per month and will also grant you access to an even larger library of titles available on PC as well. Once that's all set, you can get started on linking everything up.

Head over to **the Stadia website**. Open up your Stadia Settings. You should see Ubisoft+ listed at the bottom of the list, which has a link that will take you to the account linking page. Click on Link accounts. If you're logged into both Ubisoft and Stadia with an active Ubisoft+ subscription, it should automatically link together at the press of that button. Now, you can click on See all games to see the full list of Ubisoft+ games you have access to play instantly with no downloads, patches, or updates.

As of the time of this writing, these are all the games available on Stadia with the Ubisoft+ subscription:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins: Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ultimate Edition

The Crew: Ultimate Edition

The Division: Gold Edition

The Division 2: Ultimate Edition

Far Cry 4: Gold Edition

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition

Far Cry New Dawn: Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal: Digital Apex Edition

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ultimate

Monopoly Plus

Steep: Gold Edition

Trials Fusion: Awesome Edition

Trials Rising: Gold Edition

Uno: Ultimate Edition

Watch Dogs: Complete Edition

Watch Dogs Legion: Ultimate Edition

There are also lists available on the Stadia website and on the Ubisoft+ website for current game collections. Since this service is technically in beta, you should expect updates over time and more games to gradually get added, as well as new DLC for the games already in the collection.

