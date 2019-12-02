If you've never taken the time to leave a review on Amazon because you thought it would be a huge hassle, fear not! As with all things Amazon, nothing could be simpler than leaving feedback on your Amazon purchases on the web or in the mobile app. We'll walk you through it so you can start praising or shaming the products on your order list in no time.

How to leave a customer review on Amazon.com

Type in www.amazon.com into your web browser of choice. If you're not already, log in to your Amazon account. Click on Returns & Orders at the top right of the screen. Find the product you want to review and click on the gray Write a product review button. From this screen you can assign a star rating to the product, add a written review, title, and any images or videos you want to share.

How to leave a customer review on the Amazon app

If you don't have it already, download the Amazon Shopping app from the Google Play Store. Open the app and login if necessary. Tap on the menu bars in the top left corner. Tap on Your Orders. Tap on a product that you recently ordered. Tap on Write a product review. From this screen you can assign a star rating to the product, add a written review, title, and any images or videos you want to share.

See? We told you this was easy! Now you can leave your feedback for future customers (and manufacturers/sellers) to read. Feel the power!

