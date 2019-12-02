Jeramy laptop 2Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

If you've never taken the time to leave a review on Amazon because you thought it would be a huge hassle, fear not! As with all things Amazon, nothing could be simpler than leaving feedback on your Amazon purchases on the web or in the mobile app. We'll walk you through it so you can start praising or shaming the products on your order list in no time.

How to leave a customer review on Amazon.com

  1. Type in www.amazon.com into your web browser of choice.

  2. If you're not already, log in to your Amazon account.

    Amazon review desktop 3Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

  3. Click on Returns & Orders at the top right of the screen.

    Amazon review desktop 1Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

  4. Find the product you want to review and click on the gray Write a product review button.

  5. From this screen you can assign a star rating to the product, add a written review, title, and any images or videos you want to share.

    Amazon review desktop 2Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

How to leave a customer review on the Amazon app

  1. If you don't have it already, download the Amazon Shopping app from the Google Play Store.
  2. Open the app and login if necessary.
  3. Tap on the menu bars in the top left corner.

  4. Tap on Your Orders.

    Amazon app review 1Amazon app review 2Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

  5. Tap on a product that you recently ordered.
  6. Tap on Write a product review.

  7. From this screen you can assign a star rating to the product, add a written review, title, and any images or videos you want to share.

    Amazon app review 3Amazon app review 4Amazon app review 5Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

See? We told you this was easy! Now you can leave your feedback for future customers (and manufacturers/sellers) to read. Feel the power!

