If there's one thing that can be said about the PS5, it's that it's fast. The SSD can load optimizing games in just a few seconds, nearly eliminating loading screens entirely in others. But the SSD won't make your downloads go faster if your internet is poor. When you want to increase the download speeds of your games, there are a few things you can try to make it happen.

Managing your PS5 downloads Think of your PS5 like a brain. The more tasks it's asked to do, the slower it can do those tasks simultaneously. When you want the fastest download speeds possible, it's then within reason that you should download one thing at a time and shouldn't be playing online multiplayer games while they download. With only one thing to focus on, the PS5 can do it more efficiently. Press the PS button on your DualSense controller to pull up the Control Center. If there is no Downloads/Uploads icon (a downward facing arrow) you do not have any active downloads. If you see the Downloads/Uploads icon (around the center of the row), select it. Highlight any games currently downloading and press the Options button on your controller. Select Pause All. Should you want to resume downloading any games afterward, follow these steps: Press the PS button on your controller to pull up the Control Center. Select Downloads. Highlight a game and press X on your controller to select it. Highlight whichever game you'd like to resume downloading and select Resume. Using a wired connection instead of Wi-Fi A wired connection is always going to be faster than Wi-Fi on the same network. It also offers more stability and reliability, too. Here's how to set one up. Go to Settings. Select Network. Select Settings. Select Set Up Internet Connection. Scroll down to the bottom and select Set Up Manually. Select Use a LAN Cable. Change the settings you'd like to use on the next screen and select Done.

Your PS5 should automatically detect the network from the connected Ethernet cable. If you don't have the option of using a LAN cable, make sure your PS5 is as close to your router as possible. The closer it is, the better the wireless signal. Using Rest Mode to increase download speeds This was something on the PS4 that players claimed increase download speeds a bit, though Sony never officially labelled it as a benefit of the feature. Regardless, it makes sense that games would download faster in rest mode, even slightly. Your console is only focusing on the task at hand without any distractions. Go to Settings. Select System. Select Power Saving. Select Features Available in Rest Mode. Toggle Stay Connected to the Internet on. To make sure your games automatically update in rest mode: Go to Settings. Scroll down and select Saved Data and Game/App Settings. Select Automatic Updates. Toggle both Auto-Download and Auto-Install in Rest Mode on. To enter Rest Mode, just be sure to select that option when you're on the power menu. It's always a good idea to keep your system firmware up to date. There may have been a bug in the older software that slowed download speeds for one reason or another, or the newer software update may just be better optimized. Whatever the case, it's good to make sure you're running the latest build. Go to Settings. Select System. Select System Software. Select System Software Update and Settings. Select Update System Software. Select Update Using Internet. Changing your DNS settings DNS (Domain Name System) is a server that has a huge list of IPs that connects consumers to the network they'd like to use on the backend. This follows the same steps as setting up a wired connection, but we'll provide you with some of the specific information you'll want to input. Using Google's DNS (8.8.8.8 by 8.8.4.4) should provide the fastest speeds. Go to Settings. Select Network. Select Settings. Select Set Up Internet Connection. Scroll down to the bottom and select Set Up Manually. Select Use a LAN Cable. Select DNS. Change the Primary DNS to 8.8.8.8. Change the Secondary DNS to 8.8.4.4. Select Done.

Option Input IP Address Settings Automatic DHCP Host Name Do Not Specify DNS Settings Manual Primary DNS 8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS 8.8.4.4 MTU Settings Automatic Proxy Server Do Not Use

Checking your modem's bandwidth Your internet bandwidth is the maximum amount of data that can be transferred in a set amount of time over your network. Depending on your bandwidth, the download speeds on your PS5 may increase or decrease. Usually this is measured in Mbps (megabits per second), but some internet providers offer a faster Gbps (gigabits per second) service. 1 Gbps equals 1,000 Mbps. To check your internet speeds, go to Speedtest.net. While there are some great Wi-Fi routers for gaming, the truth is you probably don't need the most expensive of them to get good service. Upgrading your internet service If you think your service is too slow, you can also upgrade your internet service or change internet service providers entirely depending on your area and how much money you want to spend.