Galaxy S20 FE in orangeSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

The Galaxy S20 FE has a ton of impressive specs given its affordable price tag. It's powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and three rear cameras for taking great photos. With a retail cost of just $700, it's all great stuff.

One of the other highlight specs is the 4,500 mAh battery, which on paper, should allow for excellent endurance. In real-world use, though, does it deliver the goods?

A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about this very subject, sharing their S20 FE battery impressions as follows:

THEPRFCT10

Now that we've had a few days, was just curious what you all think of the battery life on the FE model -- so far I'm pretty impressed &amp; I would love to take full advantage of the battery settings but not entirely sure how to do that; for example I wish I had better knowledge on what apps are safe to put to sleep versus deep sleep versus selecting the option to be optimized -- any advice greatly...

BotanicalStig

With such a huge battery I thought it would be better. The first few days are always rough though. I unplugged about 5 hours ago and I'm down to 62%. 3 hours SOT- split between chrome, YouTube, and among us almost evenly. Not too bad I guess. I have chargers all over the place so it really doesn't matter. Every time I put it down I have a wireless charger nearby...

Jeremy8000

Give it time, and it will give you a more accurate assessment. Plenty of range in battery time people will experience based on usage. If you keep it on 120Hz, high brightness, do a lot of gaming, and don't have a strong connection, expect it to be on the very short side. I run 120Hz, adaptive brightness, typical mixed usage with a slight weight towards gaming, but am usually in excellent...

uw

I think I can confidently say S20 FE's battery life is excellent. I've pretty much settled into my routine with this phone and this is what I've gotten the past week. - 7am to 11pm. 5 hours of SOT with 45% left in battery - Don't play games, but mostly Youtube, social media, texting, email, music streaming, web browsing and google news feed. Youtube, web browsing and social media probably gets...

What about you? How has your Galaxy S20 FE battery life been?

Join the conversation in the forums!

