The Galaxy S20 FE has a ton of impressive specs given its affordable price tag. It's powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and three rear cameras for taking great photos. With a retail cost of just $700, it's all great stuff.

One of the other highlight specs is the 4,500 mAh battery, which on paper, should allow for excellent endurance. In real-world use, though, does it deliver the goods?

A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about this very subject, sharing their S20 FE battery impressions as follows:

What about you? How has your Galaxy S20 FE battery life been?

Join the conversation in the forums!