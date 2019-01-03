Whether you have $500 or $1000 to spend on a new smartphone, the OnePlus 6T is a device that should be at the very top of your shortlist. With a large display and a small waterdrop notch, in-display fingerprint sensor, reliable cameras, and a phenomenal software experience, the 6T is a good phone at pretty much any price.

Along with all that, another reason to consider buying the 6T is because of its battery. With a 3,700 mAh unit, 1080p display, and the Snapdragon 845, the 6T has all the makings of pretty solid endurance.

Here's what some owners in the AC forums have experienced so far.