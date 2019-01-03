Whether you have $500 or $1000 to spend on a new smartphone, the OnePlus 6T is a device that should be at the very top of your shortlist. With a large display and a small waterdrop notch, in-display fingerprint sensor, reliable cameras, and a phenomenal software experience, the 6T is a good phone at pretty much any price.

Along with all that, another reason to consider buying the 6T is because of its battery. With a 3,700 mAh unit, 1080p display, and the Snapdragon 845, the 6T has all the makings of pretty solid endurance.

Here's what some owners in the AC forums have experienced so far.

mumfoau

The battery definitely lasts a long time on the 6T. So much so that I'm tempted to take the camera hit and use it as my daily as opposed to the Pixel 3.

Lefty724

Absolutely!! I've had mine for a few weeks and consistently get 7+ hours of screen on time.

mobrules

I have a few phones for work and personal. 6T has been work phone on t-mobile. Last couple days it didn't get used and was turned on in travel bag. Drove almost 500 miles so it was searching for connection the whole time. Looked at battery stats and it showed 27 hours since last full charge and was still at 92%. Ive never had a phone last so long. I won't charge it and use it over the...

Theot

Me too. I've had mine for just over a month and most days I go to bed with 50% or more then I plug it in while I'm getting ready in the morning and I'm good for the day. The 6T has become the cure for my battery anxiety. Never since getting my first Android phone (OG Galaxy S) have I gotten this kind of battery life and I've easily had a dozen phones in the last few years. I don't...

What about you? If you have the OnePlus 6T, how's its battery life been?

