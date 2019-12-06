What you need to know
- Coca-Cola Singapore is to release 8,000 Coca-Cola bottles with OLED lightsabers in their design.
- The promotion will celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 22.
- To get one, you'll need to solve a riddle on Instagram and Facebook, find a gatekeeper and get a token to redeem at 7-Eleven stores around Singapore.
Coca-Cola has created some very special Star Wars edition bottles with light-up OLED lightsabers to celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
As reported by CNET, 8,000 bottles will feature glowing lightsaber designs wielded either by Rey or Kylo Ren. The battery-powered OLED bottles will allow you to light up the bottle around 500 times and have been created in partnership with German OLED company Inuru. To activate the light, all you need to do is touch it!
Getting hold of one is a little trickier however. First off, you have to live in Singapore. Between the now and the film's release, each weekend there will be riddles on Facebook and Instagram for fans to solve. You need to use these riddles to track down "gatekeepers", hidden in secret locations near 7-Eleven stores in and around Singapore. Once you find one, they'll give you a special pass you can use to redeem for a bottle at one of the stores.
The Galactic Hunt, as its being called, will take place on the following dates:
- 6 – 8 December 2019
- 13 – 15 December 2019
- 20 – 22 December 2019
There will be 5 secret locations each day, and as mentioned there are only 8,000 bottles waiting to be discovered. Redemptions are limited to one lighted bottle per person, you can choose between Rey or Kylo Ren when you redeem, but only whilst stocks last, and it's first come first serve! For a full rundown of the competition, check out Coca-Cola's website!
Grab Star Wars: KOTOR and Asphalt 9 in-game items free with your Chromebook
One way Google makes owning a Chromebook even sweeter is with some great freebies. Just in time for the holidays and all the Chromebook deals, it has added a couple of perks for gamers — including Star Wars: KOTOR and $50 worth of in-game items for Asphalt 9.
Do you use a phone mount in your car?
A trusty phone mount for your car is a great way to safely stay connected while keeping both hands on the wheel. Do you use one?
Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly have the same 108MP camera as the Galaxy S11
As per a new report, Samsung will equip both the Galaxy S11 and its upcoming clamshell foldable phone with a 108MP primary sensor. Both phones will also have a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.
Sit down and celebrate Triple Force Friday with these great Star Wars games
Jump into your favorite galaxy far, far anyway in one of these Star Wars games for PlayStation 4.