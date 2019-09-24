Streaming games from your PlayStation 4 is a fairly easy task, but getting the best quality out of your streams is a whole other story. If you plan on streaming games from your PlayStation 4, quality is key, and thankfully it's also not hard to ensure you start out on a great foot.
How to get the best streaming quality from your PlayStation 4
-
Make sure your quality is correct. Before you go live with broadcasted gameplay on the PlayStation 4, you can select what you'd like your video quality to be. Make sure to stay at either 720p - Standard or 720p - High (60FPS). Anything lower, and you'll risk having a choppy, hard to see stream.
- Stay lag free. Streaming the best video quality requires a solid internet connection, so make sure yours is good. Doing something like connecting your PlayStation 4 via Ethernet will help you achieve the highest speeds possible from your Wi-Fi connection.
- Be heard. Playing video games is one thing, but streaming them often requires audience interaction. Pick up a solid headset in order to not only get the most out of your games audio, but so your voice comes in smooth and crisp. You can also try a USB microphone.
- Link everything! Quality doesn't just mean making sure your stream looks good. Letting you friends or followers know you're going live is a sign of a quality streaming. Linking your Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch/YouTube accounts is easy and goes a long way.
- Take it to the next level. Streaming from a PlayStation 4 is great, but if you want to get the highest possible quality, make sure to grab something like an Elgato capture card to give yourself the best-looking streams.
Follow these tips, and you'll be streaming with not only the highest quality settings the PlayStation 4 can offer, but also the best quality stream you can produce!
Take your streaming to the next level
Be heard
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
A gold standard in USB mics
The Blue Yeti is the gold standard of mics for a reason, as it packs a high quality microphone into a surprisingly affordable body. From folks just starting out in the world of streaming to those at the peak of their game, the Blue Yeti is as close to a must buy as there is.
Official webcam
PlayStation 4 Camera
For when you want to broadcast your face
While you don't have to broadcast your face to an audience, many in the streaming world do, and if you're streaming from a PlayStaiton 4, your only option is the PlayStation 4 camera. Thankfully, this camera is a well built and quality item, and will give you a chance to connect with your audience.
Game hands-free
HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset
Stream wirelessly
In case you're looking for something more in line with an actual gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless headset is one of the best. Not only does it provide a noise canceling experience when you're playing games, but the quality of the headset ensures you'll be using it for years to come.
The gold standard
Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro
Capture your games fully
The Elgato 4K60 Pro is by far the best capture card on the market, and one of the premiere items used by streamers looking to take their craft to the next level. Capture your games in full, 4K60FPS with ultra-low latency, and be prepared to see a big increase in quality.
