If you've played Remedy's Control on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro, you've likely noticed some performance issues, to put it mildly. As Digital Foundry discovered after conducting a performance test of the game, it's rough. Like 10FPS rough. We've reached out to Remedy to see what the studio's plan is on combating these issues and are waiting on a response. We will update when we are able.

Until a patch is released, there are a few steps you can take to make your experience marginally better. Note that none of these are true fixes, but they're the best you can settle for right now until a proper fix is in place.

Install Control on an SSD

Generally you'll see games perform better when installed on an SSD instead of an HDD almost every time. Unfortunately, installing Control on an SSD won't solve frame rate issues in particular. Like the benefits Anthem received when playing on an SSD, you'll probably experience faster launch and load times, and less buffering when assets attempt to load.

Toggle Boost Mode on PlayStation 4 Pro