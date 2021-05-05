Finding your misplaced smartphone with Google Assistant can be a real lifesaver. The unique pain of losing your smartphone is something that we're all familiar with. Whether you set it down someplace and forgot, or it managed to work its way down into the couch cushions again, you can use Google Assistant in your smart speaker or smart screen to find it. As long as you're logged into the phone using your Google Account, and you haven't disabled Find My Device, Google Assistant uses the Find my Device service to ring your phone, even if it's muted.

How to find your phone with Google Assistant

All you need to do is activate Google Assistant and ask by saying, "Hey Google, find my phone." Similar phrases like "where is my phone" and "ring my phone" also work. You can use this method on your smart speaker or on Google Assistant on another phone. As long as your account is signed in, it will work.