Finding your misplaced smartphone with Google Assistant can be a real lifesaver. The unique pain of losing your smartphone is something that we're all familiar with. Whether you set it down someplace and forgot, or it managed to work its way down into the couch cushions again, you can use Google Assistant in your smart speaker or smart screen to find it. As long as you're logged into the phone using your Google Account, and you haven't disabled Find My Device, Google Assistant uses the Find my Device service to ring your phone, even if it's muted.
How to find your phone with Google Assistant
All you need to do is activate Google Assistant and ask by saying, "Hey Google, find my phone." Similar phrases like "where is my phone" and "ring my phone" also work. You can use this method on your smart speaker or on Google Assistant on another phone. As long as your account is signed in, it will work.
It's a good idea to make sure Find My Device is on in the first place. You can check that in Settings.
- Swipe down your notification panel and tap the cog for Settings.
- Tap Security & Lock Screen.
- Tap Find my Device.
As long as the toggle is on (and it's on by default), you'll be able to use Google Assistant to locate your lost smartphone. You can also locate your phone by visiting android.com/find or by downloading the Find My Device app.
