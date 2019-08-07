The Challenger Series is open to everyone of all skill levels, and you can play from the comfort of your own home. Entering the competition is quick and easy either through your console or the ESL website. Right now you can choose to register for a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament or an Injustice 2 tournament, with more games to follow. You'll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription because this is an online multiplayer tournament. Prizes include digital PS4 themes to in-game currency and more.

How to enter through your PS4 console