The Challenger Series is open to everyone of all skill levels, and you can play from the comfort of your own home. Entering the competition is quick and easy either through your console or the ESL website. Right now you can choose to register for a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament or an Injustice 2 tournament, with more games to follow. You'll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription because this is an online multiplayer tournament. Prizes include digital PS4 themes to in-game currency and more.
How to enter through your PS4 console
-
From the top of the dashboard, scroll to the events icon denoted by a calendar.
- Scroll down to Tournaments.
-
Select the tournament you wish to enter.
- Select Register.
- Agree to the tournament rules and confirm.
- After registering, follow the steps on "How-to-play" for a specific game.
How to enter through the ESL website on desktop
- Log in to your account.
-
From the main page, scroll down to Upcoming Open Tournaments.
- Select the tournament you wish to enter.
-
Select sign-up on the right side of the screen.
- Agree to the tournament rules and confirm.
If you still need to link your PlayStation Network account and ESL account, it is also easy to do so.
Linking PSN and ESL accounts
- Go to the ESL Gaming website.
- Either sign-in or create an account.
-
If creating a new account, you can choose to register right away through your PlayStation account.
- Check your email and confirm your new account through the link provided. (It may be in your junk mail)
- From the main page, scroll down to Upcoming Open Tournaments.
- Select the tournament you wish to enter.
-
Register your PSN ID on the right side of the screen.
- Sign-in to your PSN account and select Accept.
