The OnePlus 8 is the company's most accessible phone yet, available unlocked and through carriers directly — namely, Verizon and T-Mobile in the U.S. Amongst its long list of high-end features, the OnePlus 8 supports VoLTE, or voice-over-LTE calling. This lets you ditch the ancient-sounding and ultra-compressed sound of typical phone calls in favor of crystal clear audio you can understand.
How to enable VoLTE
Whether or not you're even able to use VoLTE on your OnePlus 8 will depend on your carrier, but if you bought the phone directly from the carrier, you can count on it working properly. In most cases, unlocked devices will work just as well on various carriers; I'm using VoLTE on my OnePlus 8 over Google Fi without a hitch.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Wi-Fi & network.
- Tap SIM & network settings.
- Under Enhanced Communications, tap the switch next to VoLTE.
It's as simple as that! You don't need to enable any other settings or go through extra steps to use VoLTE on all of your calls. From here on out, not only will the person on the other end of the call sound much clearer to your ears, they'll be able to hear you in high definition as well.
As a bonus, VoLTE calls will count against the talk/text allotment on most plans like any other call, rather than your data plan, even though they operate on the same network that you use to browse the web. This means that even if you only have a few gigabytes of data each month, you'll be able to talk over VoLTE as much as you like.
