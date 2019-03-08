VoLTE has been a mainstay on Samsung phones for several generations now, and the feature is easy to enable — if it isn't automatically enabled as soon as you insert a compatible SIM card. If you're on a carrier that offers VoLTE and don't see the feature engage automatically, here's how to switch it on.

How to enable VoLTE on the Galaxy S10

Open Settings from the app drawer or home screen. Tap Connections. Select Mobile networks. Toggle VoLTE to On.

In addition to VoLTE, the Galaxy S10 has Wi-Fi calling for carriers that offer the feature, and is the first phone in the world to be compatible with Wi-Fi 6, the latest wireless standard. As stated above, availability of VoLTE varies based on carrier and region, so if you don't see the option on your S10, the first thing to do would be to check with your carrier.

