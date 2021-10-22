You can never be too careful on the internet, so it's best you take the necessary precautions. Learn how to enable the enhanced safe browsing mode in Google Chrome to tighten your security. With this feature turned on, you will have an added layer of protection from the dangers that lurk in the murky corners of the web.

How to enable enhanced safe browsing mode in Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome on desktop. Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner to open Settings OR go to chrome://settings. Click on Privacy and security. Click on Security. Select Enhanced protection to toggle it on.

And that's it! After enabling the enhanced safe browsing mode in Google Chrome, your browser will take the following measures.

Predict and warn you about dangerous events before they happen

Keep you safe on Chrome and may improve your security in other Google apps when you are signed in

Improve security for you and everyone on the web

Warn you if passwords are exposed in a data breach

Send URLs to Safe Browsing to check them. Also, send a small sample of pages, downloads, extension activity, and system information to help discover new threats. Temporarily link this data to your Google Account when signed in to protect yourself across Google apps.

