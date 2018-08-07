Even though Google still can't seem to figure out how to implement a system-wide dark mode in Android, the Twitter apps' been rocking one since July 2016.

As you'd expect, dark mode on Twitter takes all of the white elements of the app and transforms them into a dark navy that not only puts less strain on your eyes at night but also looks downright fantastic no matter how bright or dim it is around you.

If you need some help figuring out dark mode, here are a few tips.

How to turn on dark mode

First things first: let's get that dark mode rocking and rolling!

Tap your profile icon at the top-left. Tap the moon outline at the very bottom-left.

If you want to leave dark mode, simply follow the same directions above and you'll be taken back to the regular stark white layout.

How to change your dark mode settings

Manually turning dark mode on/off is one way to go about things, but there are actually some settings you can mess with to fine-tune the feature to your exact liking.

Tap your profile icon at the top-left. Tap Settings and privacy. Tap Display and sound. Tap Night mode.

Once you do this, you can choose to turn it on, off, or to automatically enable/disable according to the sunset and sunrise.

Go Tweet the day away

With dark mode now enabled, you're ready to go tweet, like, and do whatever else with an app that's sleeker than it was before.

Have any questions? Leave a comment down below and let us know!

