Spam calls are a real nuisance, and thankfully there are services that do a great job weeding out robocalls and spam numbers. The Galaxy S20 has a spam protection service integrated into the dialer, and here's how you can get started.

How to enable Caller ID and spam protection on the Galaxy S20

Open the dialer from the home screen. Tap the overflow menu (three vertical dots on the right). Choose Settings. Toggle Caller ID and spam protection to On. Read Hiya's privacy policy and select the boxes. Hit Agree to finish.

The Galaxy S20's caller ID and spam protection is powered by Hiya, a fraud detection and phone number lookup service. Hiya works particularly well with robocalls, and while the service's premium tier usually costs $15 a year, Samsung customers get it for free since it's baked right into the dialer.

The best part about Hiya is that it isn't Truecaller. Although Truecaller is widely used, it is notorious for serving ads and generally not caring about your privacy, which isn't a good look for a service that has access to your phone number. You don't have to worry about that with Hiya, and that makes it all the more enticing. If spam calls are an issue for you, then you should enable this feature right away.