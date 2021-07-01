Recording calls can be handy for several reasons, from taking notes afterward to personal security. You can manually record calls on Android phones. Still, Google dialer allows you to automatically record calls from numbers not in your contacts and selected numbers in your contacts. Unfortunately, these features are not available everywhere, but if you can record calls in your region, we'll show you how to do it, but first, a word about recording calls.

It's imperative to check your local regulations and laws to determine how legal call recording can be. Laws vary from state to state and from country to country, but it usually boils down to single-party consent or two-party consent. One-party consent means that you can record your calls because you are the one party giving consent. Two-party consent actually requires the consent of everyone on the call, whether it's two or more. Regardless, it's considered polite to inform others that the call is being recorded. Indeed, automatic call recording by the Google dialer lets everyone know when the call is answered.

How to enable automatic call recording