Resident Evil Village has a PS5-exclusive demo that puts players in the shoes of a mysterious Maiden. References to this demo may be found in the full game, which will have players continue the role of Ethan Winters, who was the protagonist of Resident Evil 7. Luckily, if you want to hop into the demo immediately, you can do so right away. Here's how.
How to download the Resident Evil Village demo on PS5
- Open your PS5 homescreen.
- Go to the Store.
- Search for Resident Evil Village.
- Scroll down until you see the Resident Evil Village demo.
Download the Maiden demo.
How to download the Resident Evil Village demo on desktop
- Go to store.playstation.com.
- Log in to your PlayStation account.
- If the demo isn't being advertised there, use the search bar.
You may need to refresh a bit to get the demo to show up. This link is currently working if you want to click through.
While this Maiden demo is exclusive to the PS5, another demo is being aimed for later in Spring and will be available for all players on all platforms. Resident Evil Village is slated to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC.
Resident Evil Village is a first-person survival-horror game. After Chris Redfield comes back into his life, Ethan Winters is forced to try and save his daughter from a castle filled with horrors, including the "Vampire Lady" — better known as Lady Dimitrescu.
The next chapter
Resident Evil Village (PS5)
Ethan can never catch a break
Resident Evil Village follows Resident Evil 7 and the story of Ethan Winters, who has to enter a mysterious castle in search of his kidnapped daughter. You'll get to contend against horrific creatures, including Lady Dimitrescu and her insect daughters.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus merging R&D with OPPO is the only way it can scale — and win
OnePlus has confirmed that it is merging R&D resources with OPPO. Here's why it is a big deal, and how it affects the Chinese company.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2021: Upcoming release dates
The beginning of 2020 already saw several high profile games delayed throughout the year, and that trend has continued into 2021. As we get further into the new year, expect a lot more game delays.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.
Hitman 3, Scott Pilgrim, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in January
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in January. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.