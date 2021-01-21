Resident Evil Village has a PS5-exclusive demo that puts players in the shoes of a mysterious Maiden. References to this demo may be found in the full game, which will have players continue the role of Ethan Winters, who was the protagonist of Resident Evil 7. Luckily, if you want to hop into the demo immediately, you can do so right away. Here's how.

How to download the Resident Evil Village demo on PS5

Open your PS5 homescreen. Go to the Store. Search for Resident Evil Village. Scroll down until you see the Resident Evil Village demo. Download the Maiden demo.

How to download the Resident Evil Village demo on desktop

Go to store.playstation.com. Log in to your PlayStation account. If the demo isn't being advertised there, use the search bar.

You may need to refresh a bit to get the demo to show up. This link is currently working if you want to click through.

While this Maiden demo is exclusive to the PS5, another demo is being aimed for later in Spring and will be available for all players on all platforms. Resident Evil Village is slated to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC.

Resident Evil Village is a first-person survival-horror game. After Chris Redfield comes back into his life, Ethan Winters is forced to try and save his daughter from a castle filled with horrors, including the "Vampire Lady" — better known as Lady Dimitrescu.