Resident Evil is getting a proper multiplayer game with Resident Evil Re:Verse, matching up four to six players to test their survival horror franchise skills together. In 5-minute Deathmatches, players can control iconic characters from the series and utilize powerful bioweapons to take down their enemies. What makes it even more interesting is that when you're taken out, your body turns into a bioweapon that can be used against others.

The Resident Evil Re:Verse beta begins April 8 at 2am ET and lasts through April 11 at 2am ET. That's three full days for anyone wishing to participate (barring any server maintenance), and it's open to all players on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Because it's a multiplayer title, you will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play it.

Anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village on PS5 will get Resident Evil Re:Verse on PS4, but you can still download it on PS5 through backward compatibility.

How to download the Resident Evil Re:Verse beta on PS4 and PS5

Anyone downloading it through the console's store may have a harder time finding the beta.