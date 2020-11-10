One of the best features of any great smartphone is the way it can determine where you are while you're there. This has some downsides — horrible location-based ads or tracking your movements come to mind — but being able to see where you are, where you need to be, and exactly how to get there is awesome. Your smartphone has replaced your TomTom. Thank goodness. All this magic happens the same way on every phone from every company making them, regardless of the operating system. Several components work together to pinpoint you (often with amazing accuracy), and the software can intelligently pick the best way to make it happen. If you need very precise location information for something like navigation, GPS is usually called up to do the job. What follows is a short explainer of just how GPS works on your smartphone. Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW! What is GPS?

GPS stands for Global Positioning System. It's a technology developed by the U.S. Navy and currently owned (yes, owned) by the U.S. government and overseen by its Air Force. It's free for everyone to use and primarily a North American utility even though GPS is commonly a regional name for the same sort of system in other locales. GPS is a radio navigation system. It uses radio waves between satellites and a receiver inside your phone to provide location and time information to any software that needs to use it. You don't have to send any actual data back into space for GPS to work; you only need to be able to receive data from four or more of the 28 satellites in orbit that are dedicated for geolocation use. GPS is precise, but it's slow and uses a lot of power on both ends. Each satellite has its own internal atomic clock and sends a time-coded signal on a specific frequency. Your receiver chip determines which satellites are visible and unobstructed (that's important, and you'll read why in a bit) then starts gathering data from the satellites with the strongest signals. GPS data is slow, and this is by design — satellites run on rechargeable batteries, and sending a fast signal hundreds of thousands of miles would require more power — so it'll take up to a minute to get your geolocation. Your phone's GPS receiver uses the data from these signals to triangulate where you are and what time it is. Notice the word triangulation and the mention above that four satellites are required for GPS to work. The fourth signal is used to determine altitude so you can get your geolocation data on a map with only three signals. GPS receivers use a lot of power and require an unobstructed view of multiple satellites to work. Obstructions can include tall buildings, and that means the places where most of us live can (and does) have trouble getting the data it needs all of the time. That's where AGPS comes into the picture. What is AGPS?