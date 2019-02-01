Best answer: The Arlo Audio Doorbell and Pro Camera work extremely well together when paired together and properly placed, but you'll need the Arlo Base Station in order to make sure these products are connected.

Seamless integration

As one would expect, the Audio Doorbell and Pro Camera from Arlo both work seamlessly together. They complement each other, but how exactly do they work together?

The answer to this question is pretty simple, provided that you already own the Base Station. The Base Station is the brains of the operation and allows the user to connect any Arlo product to the internet over your router. This is an important step for connecting two devices, so if you don't have one already, you'll need to purchase one.

After everything is set up, then you can simply pair both the Doorbell and camera of your choice via the Arlo application on your smartphone or tablet.

Instead of working in tandem, it does seem that they work autonomously. Essentially, if you want to use the Doorbell to talk to whoever is at the door you can do so without needing to see what's going on with the camera. The Doorbell will ring and provide two-way communication, while the Camera will allow you to see everything that's going on.

Placement is everything

Perhaps the most important aspect of this combination is the placement of the products. The Doorbell will work like your standard doorbell, but you will want to make sure that your camera is placed in the perfect place, like maybe with a great view of your front porch. This will give you the peace of mind that your home is protected.

Since most of Arlo's security cameras are wireless, you can actually place them wherever you want. Plus, you can easily adjust them to make sure you have the view of your porch that you are trying to achieve. As expected, Arlo offers a few different mounts for you to place the cameras wherever you want to have covered.

Two is better than one

With these two devices set up, it's a pretty unstoppable combination for seeing what's going on at your front door. Not only will you be able to view your front porch/yard with the camera, but you'll be able to speak with whoever is at the door.

Additionally, the Arlo application provides the ability to set up automatic voice messages for the doorbell which answer the door for you. That way, you can see the person/people at the door with the camera and then decide whether you really feel the need to answer the door.

On the other side of the coin, if friends or family are coming over, you can simply let them know that the door is unlocked with the audio doorbell. This allows you to keep working on that fantastic dinner or finish taking care of something else around the house.