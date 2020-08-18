Disabling Samsung Pass is a good idea depending on if you already have a password manager. A good password manager can be a real life-saver. Not only can it protect your important login credentials from those hiding in the dark corners of the web, but it can spare you the headache and hassle of manually entering that information in time and time again. If you enabled Samsung Pass but are tired of its constant prompts, or if you just want to try another password manager, we'll show you how you can disable this service and move on to something else.
What is Samsung Pass?
Samsung Pass is a proprietary, password management app by Samsung that is built-in at the system settings level and is included on newer Galaxy phones and tablets by default as part of One UI. Users have to enable the feature (often at the prompting of system notifications when filling in online passwords). Still, not everyone realizes that you can just as easily disable the service, and even use another password manager.
How to disable Samsung Pass from annoying you to save passwords on a Samsung Phone
- Open the Settings app.
- Scroll down and tap on General Management.
- Tap on Language and input.
Tap on Autofill service.
- Tap again on Autofill service.
Choose another autofill service (you may also elect not to have an autofill service by tapping None).
There you have it! While Samsung Pass may be a convenient, built-in option for some, it's nice to know that you still have the option of using a different service or none at all. I have been using Dashlane for several years, and many of my colleagues here at Android Central use 1Password or LastPass on their devices. There are plenty of other great password managers if you're interested in checking out what is on offer.
Our top equipment picks
When it's time to upgrade your older Samsung phone, we think the Note 20 Ultra is just about the best Galaxy device that you can get.
Flagship beast
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
The best in the Galaxy
The Note 20 Ultra is just an evolution of the S20 Ultra, but if you were considering the latter, then this might be a better option. It's less expensive and includes an S Pen as a bonus.
Additional Equipment
If you are in the market for another trusted password manager that can be used across devices, consider one of these options.
Dashlane (Sign up at Dashlane)
Dashlane offers free (one-device), premium, and premium plus plans. Paid features include a VPN, a secure browser, and Dark Web Monitoring.
1Password (Sign up at 1Password)
1Password is arguably the easiest and most popular of the third-party managers. One cool feature is its Travel Vault, which allows you to purge specific accounts from your on-device storage so they can't be tampered with.
LastPass (Sign up at LastPass)
LastPass is another popular, easy to use manager. We particularly like its Security Challenges, which prompt you to proactively change your passwords and stay on top of your data security.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.
These Moto G6 wallet cases make it easy to free up space in your pockets
Sometimes you just want to cut down on the amount of "stuff" in your pockets, especially if your wallet only houses a few cards. These wallet cases let you leave the old wallet behind, while keeping your Moto G6 protected at the same time.
Keep your Note 20 shatter-free with these screen protectors
The display on the Galaxy Note 20 is great for movies, games, and more, but it's at risk of being damaged without a screen protector. Here are the best ones we recommend buying.