We've all been there before at one point or another — you jump into Facebook Messenger and accidentally fire off a message to the wrong group chat. Best case scenario you follow up with a "whoops, wrong chat" and move on, worst case scenario the comment was about someone in that group chat and now it's only a matter of time before it all blows up in your face.

The latest update to Facebook Messenger aims to solve those awkward situations by allowing the sender to delete an errant message up to ten minutes after it has been sent. Previously, you were only able to delete messages from your own view of the conversation.

Here's how to save face on Facebook Messenger when you send a message to the wrong person or group: